Driver finds body on sidewalk along Airway Drive in Moses Lake

The driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities are investigating after a driver found a body on the sidewalk in Moses Lake on Wednesday morning.

The driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road in Moses Lake at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that it was the body of a deceased man, according to an update provided on Facebook Live by Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman.

An autopsy of the man's body is scheduled for Thursday and the Grant County Coroner will make notifications to next of kin. Authorities will release the man's identity after family members are notified.