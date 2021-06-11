Driver dead after crashing Tesla through backyard fence in Cheney

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger had minor injuries.

CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car that crashed through a backyard fence in Cheney around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say the driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a man in his 30s, had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Deputies said the driver was not the owner of the Tesla but did have permission to drive it.

According to deputies, the driver was driving at high speeds on S. Thomas Malton Rd. and did not stop at the stop sign on Hallett Rd. He then lost control of the car, slid off the roadway into a vacant lot, then crashed through the fence of a residence on W. Sugar Rd.

According to deputies, the passenger was cooperative and told them they told the driver to slow down multiple times.