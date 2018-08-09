SPOKANE, Wash. — A post that went viral last year sparked discussion on dress codes for health care providers across the nation.

A photographer in Ohio posted a photo of his mother, who is a nurse, after she told him how strict hospitals can be about employees having tattoos.

From the post, several hospitals started to reevaluate their dress code policies.

Kootenai Health and Sacred Heart said they generally allow tattoos and piercings.

Sacred Heart's policy said tongue piercings are allowed, as long as it's not visible and employees can speak clearly. Facial piercings are limited, but allowed.

As for tattoos, they have to be covered up if they're inappropriate. The policy has been in place for two years.

Kootenai Health said they allow tattoos and piercings, but with a few restrictions. When KREM 2 asked, they weren't able to elaborate on those restrictions.

Multicare said their employees are expected to present themselves professionally at all times. It's currently in the process of reexamining its dress code including tattoos where "non-offensive tattoos" would be allowed as long as they're not on the employee's face. The policy is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

