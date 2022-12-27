"Dreamin Wild" movie based of Washington brothers gets picked up by major film distributor

After being filmed in Spokane, the movie is now being picked up by a major film distributor.

SPOKANE, Wash. — "Dreamin Wild," a movie filmed on Spokane's South Hill is getting picked up by major distributor Roadside Attractions.

The musical and independent drama is based off the true story of Donnie and Joe Emerson. The two brothers are from Fruitland, Washington who were able to use their family's farm to leverage their music careers back in the 1970s.

Donnie Emerson's manager, Rob Harder, shared the big news with Krem2 news exclusively.

"I just wanted to let you know that the Film production company has let us know that the movie Dreamin' Wild has been picked up by Roadside Attractions, a major film distributor and they are hoping to release it in Theaters this Summer," Harder told Krem2.

The movie features big names such as Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck.

Roadside Attractions plans on having the film out summer 2023.

