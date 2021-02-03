Groups make another push for downtown Spokane stadium: What it would mean

The 5,000-seat stadium would be home to Spokane Public Schools football and soccer games and bring a new professional soccer team to the city.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaders in Spokane could revisit the possibility of a downtown stadium following a new proposal.

Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) and the United Soccer League (USL) are proposing a 5,000-seat stadium that would be home to Spokane Public Schools (SPS) football and soccer games and bring a new professional soccer team to the city.

The SPS board currently plans to replace Joe Albi Stadium at its current site in Northwest Spokane after voters overwhelmingly elected in 2018 to keep it there rather than move it downtown near the Spokane Arena.

In a press release, DSP said the school district would save $17.5 million in operations and maintenance expenses by entering into a partnership agreement for a downtown stadium for the same construction investment it would make in renovations at Joe Albi stadium. The Public Facilities District would operate the venue if the proposal were approved, according to the press release.

Some SPS board members have previously expressed concerns about losing voter trust if they were to ignore the advisory vote results for Joe Albi.

A recent economic impact study found that a downtown stadium would generate $11.4 million in annual economic impact for Spokane versus Joe Albi's estimated $1.3 million economic impact, the press release said. The USL would also contribute to the capital investment needed for construction of a downtown stadium.

“This kind of economic opportunity means even more now than it did a few years ago as Spokane works to recover from the economic recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Richard, President of the Downtown Spokane Partnership. “Our community and our local businesses would benefit greatly from this opportunity."

The downtown stadium would also be available to host concerts, large-scale special events and other sporting events, according to the press release.

The proposal also guarantees that SPS could use the stadium for all high school football and soccer games as well as any other school district events at no cost, with free parking for all school events, the press release said.