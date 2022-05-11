Downtown Spokane Partnership announces new president and CEO

Emilie Cameron's first day with DSP will be May 23, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) Board of Directors announced that they have hired Emilie Cameron as its new president and CEO.

Cameron will serve as president and CEO to more than 200 businesses and community leaders during DSP's inaugural State of Downtown program. Her first day with DSP will be May 23, 2022.

“I am honored to be a part of the exciting future of Spokane leading the Downtown Spokane Partnership,” said Cameron. "Spokane has an incredibly vibrant downtown neighborhood anchored by a revitalized Riverfront Park and amenities that continue to attract residents, businesses and visitors that are critical to the economic health of the entire community. I look forward to collaborating with DSP’s Board of Directors and strong staff, members, property and business owners, and public and civic partners to continue to build a stronger Spokane."

A native of Sacramento, California, Cameron has 15 years of experience leading strategic urban development initiatives spanning business and economic development, policy, communications and fundraising. Cameron will the be the fifth person to hold the position since DSP's founding in 1995.

Chris Batten, 2022 DSP Board Chair, says Cameron will bring a "new perspective" and "fresh sense of excitement" to Spokane.