Downtown Spokane structure fire contained; expect delays during morning commute

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews responded to a third alarm fire in downtown Spokane early Thursday morning. The fire has since been contained but the scene is still active.

Monroe Street is currently blocked off due to the fire and Lincoln is expected to be impacted as well.

Spokane Police Chief Brain Schaeffer told KREM 2 that the fire was reported at 4:22 a.m. near Railway Avenue in downtown Spokane. Crews that arrived on scene reported seeing fire and heavy smoke in the alley near the Carlyle Apartments.

Schaeffer said the fire and smoke were coming from a storage facility and parking garage near the apartments. He added that heavy combustibles were inside the facility, but no people were inside.

The fire was eventually upgraded from a second alarm to a third alarm, according to Schaeffer.

Crews were able to isolate the fire to that building. Schaeffer said there was slight extension into a building near the storage facility, but crews were able to stop it before it spread even further.

The fire did not make its way to the Carlyle Apartments, where Schaeffer said some high-risk individuals live. All residents were evacuated to ensure they were not injured.

It is still not known what caused the fire.

Schaeffer said he expects firefighters to be on the scene until noon on Thursday. KREM 2 crews on the scene reported at least two dozen first responder vehicles.

Schaeffer said those who drive through or work in the downtown area should expect delays and factor in extra time.

