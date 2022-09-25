Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach access area to close for Stormwater Treatment Facility construction

The Cochran Stormwater Treatment facility project will aim to make more facilities available to treat more stormwater in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction will begin on Sept. 26 for the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project. The project will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting on Monday, Sept 26.

The Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be the main point of construction. Construction will include the building of ten ponds to help treat water that flows from north Spokane. The ponds will be near the Downriver Disc golf Course and downriver park.

"We are really excited to be able to deliver an upgraded Disc Golf Course for the growing sport and its participants as well as an enhanced experience for people accessing the river at the TJ Meenach launch and take-out,” says Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones in a statement.

When the project is completed, the Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be able to treat up to 11 million gallons of stormwater from the Spokane River.

Alongside building new ponds, the project aims to have a newly renovated Downriver Disc Golf Course with 18 new holes, an information kiosk, improved trail access, and more parking lots.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.