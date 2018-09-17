DOUGLAS CO., Wash — There are two people unaccounted for a after a structure fire near Bridgeport Sunday night.

Sunday night at approximately 9:51 p.m., Douglas County Deputies and fire personnel were called to a structure fire in the 700 block of Old Highland Orchard Road in the Bridgeport area, officials said.

Authorities said the structure burned to the ground and two occupants were able to escape the fire. Deputies said the cause and circumstances of the fire are still unknown at this time.

Fire and Law enforcement investigators are still on scene.

