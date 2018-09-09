DOUGLAS CO., Wash — Santiago Vasquez, 43, of Quincy, WA, was arrested in Rock Island after a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy noticed his car's registration was outdated and his brake light was out, officials said.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for the violations, but the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.

Officials said, the deputy pursued the vehicle through Rock Island until the vehicle came to a stop near milepost 5 on State Route 28 where the driver left the vehicle and fled on foot. According to officials, the deputy caught up to the driver, where he eventually surrendered.

Vasquez had cocaine and methamphetamine in his pocket when he was arrested. Deputies also found a revolver near the location Vasquez was arrested, according to deputies.

Vasquez also had an outstanding warrant out of Grant County for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and a warrant out of the department of corrections for escape community custody, deputies said. Vasquez was booked on his warrants along with attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of firearms, and reckless endangerment, according to officials.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle who was detained by assisting deputies, officials said. The female was identified as Ashely N Baker, 23, of Ephrata, WA, according to deputies. Ashely had three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Grant County for two counts of driving while license suspended in the third degree and theft in the third degree, officials said.

Baker was booked due to her warrants, according to deputies.

