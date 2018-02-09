DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Douglas County expect full containment of the Crystal Fire by one p.m. on Monday.
The Crystal Fire started early Saturday morning and has burned 2,610 acres near Wenatchee.
Evacuation notices were removed Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There have been no reports of injuries or damaged structures.
Crews will continue checking the perimeter throughout the morning on Monday.
