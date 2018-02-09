DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Douglas County expect full containment of the Crystal Fire by one p.m. on Monday.

The Crystal Fire started early Saturday morning and has burned 2,610 acres near Wenatchee.

Evacuation notices were removed Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There have been no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Crews will continue checking the perimeter throughout the morning on Monday.

#CrystalFire: The size of the fire is estimated at 2,610 acres with no new fire growth overnight. All evacuation notices have been removed and there are no road closures. There will be 3 divisions working the fire today to strengthen containment lines. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office - WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) September 2, 2018

