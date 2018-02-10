DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — There is a $5000 reward for construction equipment stolen from a worksite in East Wenatchee on or between Sept. 5 and Sept. 10, 2018, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said.

The stolen equipment includes several different models of Trimble GPS units inside Pelican cases, a Stihl saw, Kubota RTV, and Prototek Line Finder, according to Douglas Co. deputies.

The equipment was stolen from a worksite near 4th St. S.E. and S. Kansas Ave.

The $5,000 will be rewarded for the recovery of all stolen equipment and the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the theft, the sheriff's office said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the DCSO business line at 509-884-0941 or RiverCom dispatch at 509-663-9911.

When calling please refer to case number 18D05227.

This is a very active criminal investigation, deputies said

© 2018 KREM