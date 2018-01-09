DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — The Crystal Fire started early Saturday morning and is burning in brush, sage and grass near east Wenatchee in Douglas County.

Washington State fire assistance has been mobilized to help local firefighters contain the flames.

This fire is estimated at 2,500 acres and is growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's office, level 2 evacuations are in effect for N Nickel Lane, NE Olympic Drive and SE 10th Street from N Nile to N Stark Avenue. Road closures are in place from NE 10th Street at North Nile and NE 8th Street at NE Stark. According to the Washington state Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

#CrystalFire: 2 helicopters providing air resources. No additional evacuations. Road closures are in place for 10th St NE, from N. Lyle to N. Stark. The fire perimeter is N of 10th St NE, between N Lyle Ave & Keane Grade. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office - WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) September 1, 2018

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Crystal Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

