DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — The Crystal Fire started early Saturday morning and has burned 2,610 acres near Wenatchee in Douglas County.

While only at 30 percent containment, Douglas County officials have removed evacuation notices effective Sunday morning.

PREVIOUSLY: Crystal fire in Douglas Co. burns 2,500 acres, threatens homes

Initial attack firefighters from Douglas and Chelan Counties and the Bureau of Land Management successfully protected structures until reinforcements could arrive on Saturday. Those additional resources, including firefighting aircraft, were effectively integrated into operations during the day Saturday to limit fire growth and reduce threats to private property.

Overnight, firefighters patrolled to prevent any expansion of the existing fire perimeter. Strong wind gusts were observed with visible flames on the interior of the fire, but all containment lines held, according to the Southeast Washington Incident Management team.

