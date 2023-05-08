2 wildfires burning near Grand Coulee

Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuations issued for Pleasant Valley Fire near Grand Coulee

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — UPDATE at 9:05 p.m. - The Level 1 evacuations for the Pleasant Valley Fire near Grand Coulee have been lifted.

Crews are working to put out two wildfires burning near Grand Coulee.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) , Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuations were issued for Pleasant Valley Fire just west of Grand Coulee in Grant County.

Meanwhile, no evacuations have been issued for the Pendall Road Fire north of Grand Coulee in Douglas County, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

GCSO issued level 1 evacuations for the following areas:

Pleasant Valley Road to Highway 174

Canal Service Road to Highway 174

Usbr Road between Highway 155 and Canal Service Road

The fire's burned 100 acres and crews have slowed any forward progress, according to DNR.

DNR also said the the Pendall Road Fire's burned an estimated 500 acres and is burning grass and brush.

According to DNR, homes and livestock are threatened, but no evacuation orders have been issued. Officials say there is moderate spread on this fire.