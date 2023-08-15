Douglas County Sheriff: Shelter in place ordered as deputies work to remove explosives

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office along with Army EOD have safely removed explosives from the Foster Ave. area, according to the statement.

BRIDGEPORT, Wash. — According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the explosives were safely removed from the Bridgeport area on Tuesday.

Residents living within 400 yards of the 900 block of Foster Avenue in Bridgeport are asked to shelter in place or evacuate to the Bridgeport High School Gym on Tuesday.

Deputies are working with Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists to remove explosives from the area.

The shelter order is expected to take several hours as they remove the explosives and keep the public safe, DCSO said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.