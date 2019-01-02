SPOKANE, Wash. — A Douglas County physician assistant’s license has been suspended due to allegations of sexual misconduct in October 2018, pending further legal action.

Robert T. Lamberton is facing two counts of a class B felony sex offense and one count of a class C felony sex offense.

He is facing charges that carry 10 to 25 years in prison and/or up to a $250,000 fine for each count.

Lamberton cannot practice as a physician assistant or an osteopathic physician assistant in Washington until the charges are resolved.

He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing with the Department of Health.