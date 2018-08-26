SPOKANE, Wash. — A young girl in Colbert is recovering after two dogs jumped over a fence and attacked her, her sister and their father.

What started off as fun evening outside ended in an emergency situation.

The Rucker family had just finished dinner when Adam Rucker and his two daughters decided to go play on the multi-purpose sports field behind Midway Elementary. The field is directly behind the family’s backyard and had recently been updated.

“There had been some renovations,” Adam said. “They finally took down the fences, so I wanted the girls to go check out what had been changed and go check out the new play area.”

The girls and their father were not outside for long before two dogs jumped over the fence surrounding the field.

Adam said his first instinct was to stand in front of his daughters and try to keep them calm.

“We stood together, and then the dogs started to jump at us,” he said.

A neighbor captured a video of the dogs approaching the girls and their father. The animals circled around the three of them before starting their attack.

Adam said the dogs scratched the three of them and jumped on the younger girl’s leg and pulled her to the ground. They then started scratching her.

He said they didn’t stop until a neighbor came and scared the dogs off with a weed-killer and a baseball bat.

Adam said he was then able to take his daughters to the emergency room, where his younger daughter received treatment to the back of her leg and under her arm and stitches beneath her left eye.

She is now at home recovering.

Amber Rucker, Adam’s wife and the girls’ mother, filed a case on the dogs. They are in SCRAPS’ custody.

She also notified Midway Elementary administration of the incident.

© 2018 KREM