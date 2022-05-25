More dog parks, pickleball courts included in Spokane Parks draft Master Plan

Spokane Parks and Recreation used feedback from about 5,300 people to create its master plan.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation released its draft Park and Natural Lands master plan, which includes upgrading city park amenities and building a new community park.

Over the year, about 5,300 people in Spokane shared what they would like to see at city parks. Spokane Parks and Recreation used that feedback to create its master plan.

The Parks and Natural lands master plan is a complex look at how the city can refresh parks across Spokane. According to survey results, the Spokane community requested several more amenities including more dog parks, pickleball courts and disc golf courses. People also want to see more restrooms at parks and repairs to existing facilities.

In response to this input, the proposed master plan puts at least one dog park and pickleball or multi-use court in each of Spokane’s three city council districts.

It also identifies Minnehaha, Cowley and Meadowglen parks as key projects.

Meadowglen is currently 29 acres of undeveloped land in the North Indian Trail neighborhood. Apart from this, the neighborhood only has one park in the area, which is why Kathy Husted is excited to see this vacant land turned into something that more people can enjoy.

“It’ll be great to have the amenities out here, to have the trails and the picnic facilities and places for the neighbors to gather," Husted said. "The neighborhood is really looking forward to it.”

The master plan also anticipates additional housing near this site, which is why it expects Meadowglen will serve a future need in the area.

"I think it will be another added interest for people to want to move out here too because this will be a wonderful place for people to enjoy," Husted said.

At Minnehaha, the master plan would update the tennis courts, add new play equipment, a splash pad and an enclosed dog park. It also suggests converting the existing historic building at the heart of the park into a usable amenity center.

Cowley Park, located below Sacred Heart Children’s hospital, is considered underused. Community input suggested making the park more inviting and walkable with areas to sit and play. That way, it can be a value to visitors and medical staff who work nearby.