'Don't be the spark': Officials urge caution when using fireworks amid drier-than-normal conditions

The Department of Natural Resources says we are seeing weather conditions that are typical for August, so expect a long, hot and dry summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Wash. — Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to multiple brush fires Saturday.

Firefighters are expecting busy days ahead with western Washington seeing drier than normal conditions for the July 4th holiday.

A brush fire quickly raged in Auburn near the Muckleshoot Casino. The fire quickly grew and multiple crews had to respond. Puget Sound Regional Authority, South King Fire and Rescue, King County Medic One and Enumclaw Fire assisted Valley Regional Fire Authority.

“We were able to get hose lines pulled quickly and get the bulk of the fire knocked down,” said Valley Regional Fire Authority Battalion Chief Matt Kinnee.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the dry conditions and winds help to spread the fire approximately an acre.

“We're anticipating that we're going to be busy over the next couple of days,” Battalion Chief Kinnee said.

Valley Regional Fire Authority is upping staff and bringing in additional resources for the holiday as western Washington is seeing dry conditions.

“We're seeing the sorts of conditions we normally see in August. So this is going to be a long, hot, dry and windy summer,” said Jessa Lewis, the communications manager of the Department of Natural Resources.

That’s why DNR is going into preparedness level three, meaning a bulk of its crews are ready to respond. The agency is urging people to use alternatives to private fireworks.

“Please don’t be the spark this holiday weekend,” Lewis said.

Firework stands near Muckleshoot Casino are prepping for major sales.

“It will pick up once it hits the third, even Sunday and I know for sure it's going to come bum rush us real quick,” said Nana Cross-Meach, the manager at Cross' Pyrostation.

Cross-Meach has been helping to run Cross Pyrostation for more than a decade and said when it comes to safety, understand your area and limitations.

“When you're buying fireworks, be responsible and ask questions. Fireworks are safe if you understand what you're doing and what you're buying,” Cross-Meach said.

Fire crews are asking the public to leave it to the professionals.

“There are so many wonderful public displays to go out and enjoy,” Battalion Chief Kinnee said.