Dive team finds car in Spokane River near Minnehaha Climbing Rocks

East Upriver Drive is back open and a tow truck is on the way.

A dive team was actively searching the Spokane River after receiving a report of a car in the water. They have found a car in the river and a tow truck is on the way to recover the vehicle.

Both lanes of East Upriver Drive were closed between North Havana Street and North Argonne Road near the Minnehaha Climbing Rocks and Upriver Dam. The road is now back open.

A drone was used in the search.

It is unknown if anyone was in the vehicle.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene just after 3 a.m.

Crews working the scene include Spokane Police, Spokane Valley Police, the Spokane Sheriff's Department and the Spokane Fire Department.