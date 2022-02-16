Disaster loans available to Washington businesses, residents impacted by January flooding

Washington residents in several counties are eligible to apply for loans that can be used to make repairs on flood-damaged homes and businesses.

Residents in several Washington counties are eligible to apply for disaster loans that can be used to make repairs on flood-damaged homes and businesses following a disaster declaration by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Flooding hit several southwest Washington counties in early to mid-January following snowmelt and heavy rainfall across the region. Many rivers rose above flood stage and remained there for multiple days, inundating nearby communities.

Assistance is available in Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum and Yakima counties.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged buildings, machinery, equipment, inventory and other business assets, according to the SBA.

Disaster loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to help with the cost of repairing or replacing homes. Homeowners and renters may qualify for $40,000 loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Additional loans to help with the cost of improvements to minimize future flood damage are also available to homeowners and business owners.

The deadline to apply for property damage is April 18, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 15, 2022.

Interest rates can be as low as 2.83% for businesses, 1.87% for private non-profit organizations and 1.43% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Visit the SBA's website to learn more about the loans and start an application.

SBA customer service representatives will be at the Lewis County Courthouse starting Thursday, Feb. 17 to answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help those who are eligible complete their applications.