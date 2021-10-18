Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court on Friday saying he would represent Chauvin on his appeal.

Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court on Friday saying he would represent Chauvin on his appeal. This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied Chauvin's request to use a public defender in the appeal process, saying a review of his debts and assets shows he's ineligible.

Mohrman is a partner with Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, a law firm that has been involved in cases challenging the 2020 presidential election results and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers.

Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. He was sentenced to 22.5 years.