Deputies search for missing Spokane Valley teen

15-year-old Leah Karns was last seen at Spokane Valley Mall on June 10.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for missing 15-year-old Leah Karns.

Karns was reported as a runaway on June 10 after left her house after an argument with her mother. Her mother told SCSO that she is concerned for her safety. She said Karns has made self-harm threats and engages in behavior her mother thinks puts her at risk.

Her mom and SCSO have received information that Leas was seen at the Spokane Valley Mall and downtown Spokane asking strangers for money and hanging around with different adults.

Karns is described as being 5' 4", 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.