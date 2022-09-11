Department of Licensing issues free state IDs at I-90 homeless encampment

The Department of Licensing have issued free state ID's and drive licenses to people that live at the I-90 homeless encampment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Licensing is at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya issuing state IDs and driver licenses.

Carlos Loera got his new state ID. He has been homeless for over seven years.

Loera says it's taken him until now to get any form of ID.

"I was getting complications from other side at getting my birth certificate, so it just took long. But, they were over here, they were able to just look up my information just to get my ID," said Loera.

Loera is one of 267 people that got their ID in the past month. He now looks forward to using his ID to get a job.

"I haven't had an ID for about seven years now cause I just came from California and I heard they were giving IDs over here," Loera said. "So, I came in and they helped me really good. Very happy. I'm able to get a job, I'm able to vote now."

DOL says they extended the program two extra weeks because of demand.

"It's been a great reception. We've seen many tears, people are so happy. We just met one individual who didn't have an ID for over 10 years and they got their ID card here," said Sandra Najera, the community outreach manager for the Department of Licensing.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has completed the census at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya.465 people have badges to enter the camp and no new people will be allowed in.

The Department of Licensing says that they're able to give out state IDs and driver licenses for free from funds they have from the Department of Commerce and the Empire Health Foundation.

Jewels Helping Hands, the organization that runs the homeless encampment, says they have been shuttling in people that live at the Trent Shelter and at Union Gospel Mission to ID services.

