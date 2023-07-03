Department of Labor and Industries expresses importance of safety precautions at construction sites

These precautions are taking precedent after a construction worker was accidentally killed while working at the Spokane Casino.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — With today’s incident at the Spokane Casino, the focus of safety in construction sites has taken precedent.

The Labor and Industries Department says that each construction company and site must follow an accident prevention program. The program requires crews to meet every week, how to report injuries and mandatory safety inspections.

"They go to work, they do their thing, it's kind of on the same day forget how dangerous things can be because they're so used to it, you kind of get, you do 1000 times you don't think about," said Michael Wrozek, who works at a local construction company.

Wrozek says construction is more dangerous than people think. He is not involved with the project at the casino.

Wrozek said, “You have to have situational awareness, your job sites are constantly changing. There's always different people, they're different trades coming in and now and being aware of your surroundings.”

Wrozek says that what happened at the casino might not even be anyone’s fault, but an equipment malfunction that was unseen.

"It could have been an equipment failure or material failure. As far as you know, cement stuffing, if you inspect it, you don't see a hairline crack and something and all sudden it gives way. Or guys were on something and the ground shifted," said Wrozek.

Michael says Labor and Industry safety inspectors make surprise visits to construction sites.

He makes sure to follow the department's safety protocols. This includes weekly crew led safety meetings and company wide safety discussions every month about what they can do better.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.