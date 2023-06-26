Idaho WIC makes annual adjustment to income guidelines

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is making adjustments to the household income guidelines that determining eligibility for WIC.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced Monday that it is modifying the income requirements for its supplemental food and nutrition program for low-income households.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will implement new income guidelines beginning on July 1. DHW said in a news release that the modified eligibility limits are meant to help offset cost-of-living fluctuations.

DHW said the review of the program is something that occurs annually, and if necessary, adjustments are made.

An individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman

Woman who was recently pregnant

An infant or child younger than 5 years old

The individual must live in Idaho

Have a need for WIC assistance and WIC counseling

Have a low to moderate household income

DHW concluded that the cost of living has increased from 2022 to 2023, and therefore decided to extend WIC eligibility requirements by increasing the maximum total income per household.

An applicant's gross income (before taxes are withheld) must fall at or below 185 percent of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines.

For example, under the new guidelines, a family of three is eligible for WIC if the household earns $45,991 or less annually; under the former guidelines, a family of three was capped (and deemed ineligible for WIC assistance) if the household earned $42,606 annually.

If you or a family member are in the categories served by WIC and currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, TANF or CHIP, you are automatically income-eligible for WIC.

DHW provides supplemental foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice and more at no cost to qualified families via the WIC program.

The department also states that WIC services include health screenings, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding information and support, help from registered dietitians and referrals to other services, if necessary.

To apply for WIC or for more information, go to the online WIC portal here or call the Idaho CareLine at 211, or visit DHW WIC website here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.