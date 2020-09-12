‘I didn’t expect all of that’:Deer Park business owner describes experience overcoming COVID-19

Spokane County recorded 692 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — COVID-19 has affected Lucy Gladhart in more than one way

Over the last 25 years, she’s been the president and CEO of Kritter Kookies in Deer Park. They manufacture snack pack animal treats for pets.

She’s used to adversity as a local business owner, but her most recent challenge has tested her in ways she’s never experienced before.

“I always thought you’d have a fever and cough, sore throat. That type of thing,” she said.

Gladhart recently overcame a bout with the coronavirus.

Her symptoms were mostly gastrointestinal. Suffering sharp stomach pains along with diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. A serious headache, muscle weakness, and fatigue were also felt.

According to the CDC, what she experienced is a part of a long list of potential problems from the virus.

“So right now it’s really hard to catch up on everything. Having a small business and going through the COVID,” explained Gladhart. “It wasn’t just me, my husband had it too.”

Buying ingredients was difficult when the pandemic first began. Supplies began to drop even though her business saw a boost in demand.

While she had the virus, the bakery had to close for two weeks.

Overall, the year has been full of highs and lows.

“I certainly advise wearing the mask everywhere you go. Even around family members that don’t live by you,” Gladhart said.

Now that she’s getting back to her regular schedule. There are still moments where Gladhart doesn’t feel like her normal self.

Before Covid, there were no problems with her energy or health for that matter.

Currently, there are moments where she has to sit down to make sure she doesn’t overexert herself. She’s hopeful that will all go away soon and while waiting, she wants people to understand how the virus impacts people in different ways.