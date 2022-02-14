Bill introduced to keep lethal injection drug source secret

Backers say the secrecy bill is needed because anti-death penalty advocates could try to publicly shame companies that provide the drugs.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation that would bar Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injection executions was introduced by the House State Affairs Committee on Monday.

The Idaho Department of Corrections has long tried to keep details about where and how it obtains lethal injection drugs secret, but the bill from Caldwell Republican Rep. Greg Chaney would make that secrecy part of state law.

Chaney says the secrecy bill is needed because anti-death penalty advocates could try to publicly shame companies that provide the drugs.

He says some drug suppliers have refused to sell to Idaho without a promise of anonymity.

There are currently eight inmates on Idaho's death row.

Convicted murderer Richard Leavitt was the last prisoner executed in Idaho. He was put to death by lethal injection in 2012.

