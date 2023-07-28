Police investigating head-on crash near Thorn Creek that claimed 21-year-old's life

The crash took the life of a 21-year-old man from Clarkston. Police say evidence found at the scene suggests alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a deadly head-on crash on Highway 95 that took the life of a 21-year-old man from Clarkston, Washington.

Police say evidence found at the scene suggests alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

According to ISP, the crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. near Thorn Creek in Latah County. Police say a 35-year-old man from Harvard, Idaho, was driving southbound on Highway 95 while the 21-year-old was driving northbound.

Preliminary details in the investigation say the 21-year-old was traveling northbound in the southbound lane before striking the 35-year-old driver's car head-on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the 21-year-old succumbed to his injuries moments later.

Traffic was blocked in the southbound lanes for approximately 2 hours while emergency responders cleared debris from the scene.

ISP says the incident remains under investigation. No details on the 35-year-old driver's condition have been mentioned.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

