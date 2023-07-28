x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating head-on crash near Thorn Creek that claimed 21-year-old's life

The crash took the life of a 21-year-old man from Clarkston. Police say evidence found at the scene suggests alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
Credit: KREM 2
ISP

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a deadly head-on crash on Highway 95 that took the life of a 21-year-old man from Clarkston, Washington.

Police say evidence found at the scene suggests alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

According to ISP, the crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. near Thorn Creek in Latah County. Police say a 35-year-old man from Harvard, Idaho, was driving southbound on Highway 95 while the 21-year-old was driving northbound.

Preliminary details in the investigation say the 21-year-old was traveling northbound in the southbound lane before striking the 35-year-old driver's car head-on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the 21-year-old succumbed to his injuries moments later.

Traffic was blocked in the southbound lanes for approximately 2 hours while emergency responders cleared debris from the scene.

ISP says the incident remains under investigation. No details on the 35-year-old driver's condition have been mentioned.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Bryan Kohberger asks judge to throw out indictment

Before You Leave, Check This Out