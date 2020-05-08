Murder charges filed against man who shot and killed teen inside CHOP

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the suspect who killed a teen inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone is still at-large.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed first-degree murder charges against a man who shot and killed a teen inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone (CHOP) back in June.

The suspect, Marcel Levon Long, is still at-large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

On June 20, shots rang out inside CHOP, killing 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson.

According to charging documents, Long was seen on surveillance video approaching Anderson and pulling out a gun. He is then seen then chasing Anderson, who ran away, and appears to shoot him.

Long was identified as the suspected shooter a day after the shooting, according to court documents, and detectives said he immediately fled the state.

"The defendant's willingness to fire his weapon around crowds of people, in his effort to kill Lorenzo, demonstrates the severe danger to the community and risk of harm to others. His immediate flight also demonstrates his desire to avoid being held accountable for this crime," charging documents stated.

There was another non-deadly shooting in CHOP on June 20, but detectives believe Long was not involved.

When Long is found and arrested, bail will be set at $2 million.