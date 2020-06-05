SPOKANE, Wash. — Davenport Hotels announced on Wednesday that it will reopening its four remaining properties on June 11.

The properties that will reopen include the Historic Davenport, Davenport Tower, Davenport Lusso and the newly-renovated Centennial Hotel. The Davenport Grand is currently open.

The reopening also includes the Davenport Spa & Salon, Davenport Home, The Roof Garden Terrace Bar at The Historic Davenport Hotel, The Grand Terrace Bar at The Davenport Grand, as well as hotel fitness centers and pool.

According to spokesperson Matt Jensen, the remainder of Davenport restaurants and lounges will reopen at a later date and will follow the limited occupancy restrictions recommended by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Social distancing will be observed as guests check in and out of hotels, order from restaurants and use facilities, Jensen said. Masks will be required for a period of time as part of Washington state's reopening plan.

Davenport Hotels will provide masks at the front desk for guests who travel without their own.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed at all hotel entrances, front desks, elevator lobbies, public restrooms, business centers, fitness centers, pools, and other gathering areas. Guests will also be encouraged to enter through any automated doors where available to limit the touching of handles.

Valet service has also been suspended. Associates are not to touch the handles of guests' vehicles when greeting them.

Food preparation standards set by the Spokane Regional Health District will be followed, including use of masks and gloves for all kitchen staff, and room service has been eliminated indefinitely. Guests may place to-go orders for food and drinks through each restaurant.

These are only some of the changes to operations outlined by Davenport Hotels.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our guests and associates feel safe to return to our hotels, restaurants, spa and all outlets and departments,” said Lynnelle Caudill, Managing Director. “We have always been known for our high standards and this will be no exception. Sanitation is paramount at this time. We have elevated our efforts and added new ways to ensure we are providing a safe place for all.”

