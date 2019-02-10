Editor's note: Above video is a report on witnesses recounting the standoff in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Comedian Daniel Tosh of the popular Comedy Central TV show Tosh.0 responded to a KREM story about a standoff suspect who allegedly used Doritos to start a fire at a gas station store.

Phillip Booher, 49, was booked into a jail on multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase before a six-hour standoff at a downtown Spokane gas station.

Booher's bond was set at $500,000 on Tuesday, according to the Spokane County Jail Inmate Roster.

Police say Booher was threatening authorities with an airsoft gun as he hid in a cooler during the standoff.

Witness Jeffrey Davis said he was in the gas station when Booher entered.

“He took my phone to negotiate with police inside the cooler while he’s drinking beer and he set the store on fire with the Doritos,” he said.

Tosh took that statement as an opportunity to create comedy gold. The Tosh.0 Facebook page posted a screenshot of the KREM story with the caption, “Doritos will be my chosen survival tool when I’m on ‘Naked and Afraid.’”

The post has since received more than 600 interactions, and hundreds of comments and shares.

Some commenters tagged their friends, saying this happened in their hometown of Spokane.

“Keep it classy Spokane,” one wrote.

One commenter asked, “Is this Florida?”

We can confirm this did not happen in Florida – but we understand why people may make this assumption.

