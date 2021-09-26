'Dangerous building' in east Spokane catches fire, investigators work to determine cause

Spokane Fire crews worked to put out a large building fire on North Regal Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An old, unoccupied building in Spokane caught fire on Sunday night.

Multiple crews responded to the area of East Trent Avenue and North Regal Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, the building has been unoccupied for years. He said it's on the fire department's list of "dangerous buildings." It has holes in the floor and damaged stairwells.

Crews were able to go through 80% of the building before they had to leave due to unsafe conditions. No one was found inside.

The fire is burning in the back of the building. Crews fought the flames from the outside throughout the night and continued through Monday morning. Investigators will now work to determine a cause.

People in the Spokane area may notice that the air quality is being reported as hazardous, but that's not necessarily the case. According to KREM 2's Jeremy Lagoo, most everyone in Spokane has good air quality unless you are near the fire. The air quality monitor in town is located at Augusta and Fisk, which is near the fire.