SPOKANE, Wash. — Danamarie McNicholl was crowned Miss Washington this past summer, and more recently made it to the top 15 in the Miss America competition.

She joined KREM’s Jen York Friday morning to talk about her year ahead as Miss Washington. McNicholl said she is working on choosing events to attend and community service projects to pursue.

She said she hopes to bring the skills she gained as a reporter at KREM, and her passion for telling stories, to her new full-time job as Miss Washington. She also plans on devoting her time to developing the first collegiate-level wheelchair basketball team as part of her social impact initiative “Just Roll With It.”

“I want to tell the story of incredible athletes here in Spokane that are training to be, sometimes Paralympians, they’re working to be athletes on a wheelchair basketball team, track and field – there are always incredible programs in the works on the road to starting the first collegiate wheelchair basketball team on the West Coast,” McNicholl said. “Here in Washington, we’ll get the first wheelchair basketball collegiate-level team.”

McNicholl said she was born with hip dysplasia, a condition where the hip socket does not cover the ball portion of the upper thigh-bone, which drove her to choose wheelchair sports as her social impact initiative. She made the decision to do so at 14-years-old and will carry on that legacy as Miss Washington.

McNicholl won $24,000 in scholarships to pay off loans at her alma-mater, Gonzaga University. Because her roots are in Eastern Washington, she hopes to bring more focus to this side of the state.

“There hasn’t been a Miss Washington that spends a lot of time in Spokane, and yes I am living on the west side, but my main goal is to equally divide my time on the east and west side because Washington is an incredible place, the whole state is amazing,” McNicholl said. “I’m excited for my year to come and to be back here at KREM and do as many things as I can with you as well.”

People can put in requests for Miss Washington to attend events by messaging her on social media. Her handle is MissAmericaWA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, or go to her website.

