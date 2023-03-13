Dalton Gardens could apply for ARPA funds to fund local projects

In order to apply for the grants, the council members will have to decide on a project, then they can compile a packet for the application due at the end of April.

DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — The Dalton Gardens City Council discussed applying for American Rescue Plan Act grant money in a regular meeting Thursday. Council members were positive, overall, toward the idea of accepting from the federal government roughly $550,000 to supplement local projects.

“From the beginning when ARPA funds first came out I had some major trepidation associated with ARPA funds,” said Ryan Hughes, city land planner. “I had some concerns about future strings attached.”

After doing some research Hughes found there weren’t strings in the federal grant money that he could find, and he advised the City Council to apply for it.

“Once the money has been dedicated, once the funds are there, the only stipulation is that you follow the spending guidelines,” Hughes said.

In order to apply for the grants, the council members will have to decide on a project, then they can compile a packet for the application due at the end of April.

