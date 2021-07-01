Dalton Gardens City Council considers new traffic plan

It will be visiting possible approval of four-way stop signs at Mt.Carrol and Deerhaven; Mt. Carrol and Wilbur Ave.; and Davenport and Wilbur Ave.

DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — The Dalton Gardens City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 tonight at City Hall with a look at installing more stop signs and reviewing a reduction of traffic plan.

It will be visiting possible approval of four-way stop signs at Mt.Carrol and Deerhaven; Mt. Carrol and Wilbur Ave.; and Davenport and Wilbur Ave.

The early reaction indicates that might not be greeted too warmly.

Barry Baker, who lives south of Wilbur, said he had a warning stop sign with two red flags posted in his front yard. He said he was originally told by the installer that it would be there about 10 days warning residents of the new stops at Wilbur and 15th.

“I think we are now past a month, and the signage is attracting vandalism,” Baker wrote. “I have been picking up broken eggs in my yard that have been tossed by passing motorists.”

Baker said he is concerned that it might escalate into pellet guns.

“I’m writing this in hopes of having the sign removed,” he said.

Baker said the four-way stop signs at Wilbur and 15th seemed to have lowered the speeds of traffic.

“Although I am witnessing people still flying through the intersection without stopping,” he said.

Among others changes under consideration, entry of through traffic would be prevented southbound Fourth and Prairie Ave., and northbound Fourth and 15th at Dalton Ave.

"What would reduce traffic?" wrote a Dalton Gardens resident. "It is quite simple; half closures (preventing entry only) on northbound 15th & 4th streets at Dalton Ave., and a half closure on 4th St. southbound at Prairie Ave. While preventing entry at those locations, traffic would continue to exit at those locations. Traffic beyond the half closure would remain two way."

Another resident argued that two-way stop intersections already sufficiently reduce traffic and speed and four-way stop intersections are unnecessary.