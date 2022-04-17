Central Valley School District selects new super intendent

John Parker was selected after a unanimous vote by the school board.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new superintendent for the Central Valley School District (CVSD) has been chosen after a unanimous vote by the school board of directors, according to a press release from CVSD.

John Parker is currently the director of innovation for Colegio Nueva Granada International School in Bogota, Columbia and was chosen out of four candidates after a week-long process of gathering feedback from students, families, and staff members.

“I would like to thank you for the vote in confidence. I am honored to be the next superintendent for Central Valley,” said Parker. “I am really excited to hit the ground running to serve kids in the best way possible. I look forward to partnering with the Central Valley School Board and each of the students, staff, teachers, parents and community stakeholders—locking arms and moving forward collectively.”

According to the press release, all candidates were highly qualified but the school board felt Parker was the best person to lead the district into the future.

“We have every confidence in John Parker and the strong asset he will be to our school system,” Board President Cindy McMullen said. “His broad, diverse educational experience and innovation stood out in the interview process as well as his clear commitment to our students and community. We look forward to working with him – collaboratively with all our stakeholders – to continue building on the good work within the Central Valley community that we all proudly call home.”

As part of the interview process, student leaders from the Associated Student Body (ASB) at various high schools across the district were able to meet with the candidates and share their opinions with the school board.

“We have a lot to be proud of in these stellar student representatives from across all of our schools,” McMullen said.