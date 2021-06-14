Critical blood shortage alert issued, Spokane's Vitalant urges those eligible to donate

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day and was established by the World Health Organization to raise awareness of the importance of blood donation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vitalant Blood Center shared a message alerting the community of a critical blood shortage on World Blood Donor Day, June 14.

According to the press release from Vitalant, blood donations have gone down while the need for blood has increased. They said they have less than a needed four-day supply of most blood types, and type O blood is below a two-day supply. Type O blood is the most commonly used type for trauma situations. Type O negative is the most frequently used because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type.

According to Vitalant, they were over 4,000 donations short of the need in May. They cited blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19 as a large factor of the shortage.

Vitalant's chief medical and scientific officer Ralph Vassallo said this shortage is critical.

“A drop in donations over any period of time is concerning, but especially right now when the supply is already low,” Vassallo said. “Blood and platelet donations are needed now and throughout the summer to prevent delays in lifesaving patient care.”

Vitalant donates blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S., including 35 in the Spokane-Idaho region.

World Blood Donor Day, June 14, was established by the World Health Organization in 2005 to raise global awareness of the importance of blood donation and the need to maintain a safe and ready blood supply.