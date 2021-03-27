Crews recover body from river in Northwest Spokane

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of North Aubrey L White Parkway near the Downriver Disc Golf Course around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a body in the river.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River in Northwest Spokane.

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of North Aubrey L White Parkway near the Downriver Disc Golf Course around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a body in the river.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, initial information indicates that the body has been in the water for sometime. The exact time the body was in the water will be determined through the investigation, Gregory said.

Major Crimes is on scene investigating.

Gregory said the Medical Examiner will release the person's identification when appropriate and will work to determine a cause of death.