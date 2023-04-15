Crews responding to deadly motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

Eastbound lanes of Trent at Flora are currently blocked. A detour is available on Flora Road. WSP is asking drivers to avoid the area

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A collision involving a car and a motorcycle is blocking the eastbound lane on Flora Road, in Spokane Valley, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), crews are responding to a serious injury collation on Trent and Flora. Trent at Flora is blocked and a detour is available on Flora Road.

WSDOT PIO 4 said one person died in the crash. It is still unknown what lead to the crash and how many people are injured.

Officers and the Spokane County Fire Department crews are at the scene investigating.

Travelers driving toward Spokane Valley and Idaho are asked to avoid the area, as it is expected the road remains closed for an extended period of time.

It is still unknown when the line will reopen.

Update: one of the involved has passed away. Our hearts go out to all affected. Please avoid the area if possible. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) April 15, 2023