Crews demolish home following landslide, water main break in Bellevue

The house had been sitting at an angle since Jan. 17, when it was pushed off its foundation. The City of Bellevue says the cause is under investigation.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Crews began working early Saturday morning to demolish a home in Bellevue that had been sitting at an angle for weeks.

On Jan. 17, homeowners in Bellevue's Somerset neighborhood woke up to water, rocks and debris rushing down the street-- and walked outside to see the Surdi family's home pushed off its foundation.

"That was pretty surreal, getting a knock on the door at 6:45 telling us there was some activity up here and we would have to evacuate," said neighbor Jeff Atkin.

Power was cut to neighboring homes as the city says crews assessed safety and damages. Weeks later, the house was still sitting at an angle. An attorney for the Surdi family says they wanted to get inside to salvage what they could, but that the city had been hesitant. The City of Bellevue said the area was dangerous, and took legal action to access this home.

In early February, they came to an agreement to allow the demolition to move forward while allowing the family to recover some of their items in the process.

"They just want to get this done," said Atkin, who says he feels for his neighbors, who had not just personal belongings but also work tools inside the home. "We want to get this done. We'd like it to be in a manner that lets everybody accomplish what they want."