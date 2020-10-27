Crash on US 95 in Coeur d'Alene kills one, injures two others

A car travelling eastbound on Appleway Avenue failed to stop at a light and was struck by a freightliner semi pulling two trailers, according to Idaho State Police.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — One person is dead and two others are injured after a semi-truck struck a car on US 95 at Appleway Avenue in Coeur d'Alene Tuesday morning, according to the Idaho State Police.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jordan Sieverding, was driving eastbound on Appleway Avenue toward US 95 in Coeur d'Alene, according to a release from ISP.

Sieverding failed to stop at a flashing red signal and entered the intersection where his car was struck by a semi-truck going north on US 95, the release reads.

Sieverding and one of his passengers were transported to Kootenai Health. The other passenger, identified as 20-year-old Bayli Sieverding, died at the scene, according to the release.