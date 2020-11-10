Crash north of Trentwood kills one, seriously injures three others

A car carrying four adult passengers went off the roadway near north Forker road and east Forker Ridge Lane on Saturday night.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A car carrying four adult passengers went off the road north of Trentwood late Saturday night leaving one person dead and three others in the hospital with serious injuries, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory.

The car went off the road near north Forker Road and east Forker Ridge Lane, Gregory said.

There was no update as to the condition of the three remaining passengers at this time, Gregory said.