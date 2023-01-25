x
Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole

A crash involving two cars is blocking some traffic lanes at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. on Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.

Officers expect some lanes will be blocked in the area for about an hour. However, two lanes were open as of 7:30 a.m. with only minor delays.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash but said charges are not expected at this point.

