3 things to know Thursday

COVID-19 pandemic one year later, third stimulus check, Riverfront park projects to finish this summer.

No one has been untouched.

Not the Michigan woman who awakened one morning, her wife dead by her side. Not the domestic worker in Mozambique, her livelihood threatened by the virus. Not the North Carolina mother who struggled to keep her business and her family going amid rising anti-Asian ugliness. Not the sixth-grader, exiled from the classroom in the blink of an eye.

It happened a year ago. “I expected to go back after that week,” said Darelyn Maldonado, now 12. “I didn’t think that it would take years.” Read more.

After more than two months of anxious waiting by millions of Americans, Congress has passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan which includes $1,400 direct payment stimulus checks.

The “American Rescue Plan” now heads to Biden for his signature following Wednesday's final vote in the House. Read more.

Construction on the north bank of Riverfront Park has been a work in progress over the last two years.

The project is finally wrapping up and it’s bringing several new amenities.

Among those being the ice age floods playground that's inspired by the geological events which shaped our region.