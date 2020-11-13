Stricter protocols are possible as positive COVID cases increase in Washington

Local business face another setback in a year of constant adapting

SPOKANE, Wash. — While Governor Jay Inslee contemplates tighter restrictions, Spokane businesses are trying to stay afloat through all the ups and downs.

Running a locally owned shop is already a challenge in itself. Add a pandemic on top of that, and your strength has been pushed to limits unimaginable.

“It’s slower than normal, but we have a great group of regulars that come in all the time,” said Aaron Schwartz, who serves as the general manager of Wild Dawgs.

Several businesses across Spokane have permanently closed their doors. The ones that have persevered through the pandemic are taking it day by day.

In his announcement, Inslee said Washington was in a similar position as the beginning of the pandemic.

Cases throughout the state have doubled over the last two weeks, and he’s seriously considering making some changes.

That means restrictions could once again be tightened, but more updates will come in a press conference on Monday.

“There is a lot more at our disposal to fight this virus than there was when the pandemic began,” said Inslee.

It’s been a constant battle for business owners.

On one hand, this is how they make a living and provide for their families.

Then there’s the concern for customer health and trying to get a hold of this virus from spreading even more.

Some business owners have said it’s simply been horrible over these past few months.