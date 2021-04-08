Judge continues hearing in former Seahawks player Richard Sherman's criminal case

A hearing has been continued in the misdemeanor case against former Seahawks player Richard Sherman.

SEATTLE — A pre-trial conference scheduled for Friday morning in the misdemeanor case involving former Seahawks player Richard Sherman was continued by the judge.

Sherman was arrested in July after allegedly trying to break into his in-laws’ home in Redmond.

During the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, Sherman was seen ramming and partially breaking down his in-laws’ front door. His father-in-law said he had armed himself with a gun and pepper-sprayed the NFL cornerback as he was trying to break in.

Police arrived at the scene and were able to placate Sherman, but when they tried to arrest him, he attempted to walk away, and officers used a police dog to help take him into custody.

Before the incident, police say Sherman drove to his in-laws’ while intoxicated. Investigators believe Sherman hit a barrier on State Route 520 while exiting a construction zone.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sherman with five misdemeanors including driving under the influence, criminal trespass in the second degree and resisting arrest, all of which Sherman pleaded not guilty to.

He had no prior criminal record and was released on his own recognizance.

After the charges, Sherman said that he was “deeply remorseful” for the incident and tweeted thanks to those reaching out to him in support.

KING 5 later learned that the NFL star was blocked from purchasing a firearm after threatening to harm himself.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.