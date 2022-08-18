Spokane farm survives pandemic with veggie bags

Shanese Dunigan and Phillip Moore started Courage to Grow Farm with just a bit of land.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Come hail, heat, or the pandemic, Courage to Grow Farms has been able to weather any situation. Last week hail ravaged the farm, forcing it to move to its next location.

“In 2019, we started with four plots around town given to us by members from the city council and family and friends,” Dunigan said.

The idea to implement this type of farming came from Curtis Stone's book called 'The Urban Farmer.' The book focuses on intensive farming techniques.

"So, the book taught us how to farm on a small scale with a little bit of land,” Dunigan said. “Something called high-intensity crop rotation. This means we can grow a lot of food if we continuously crop. We crop eight times where a normal farmer would farm normally two.”

With just four plots, these farmers were able to harvest thousands of pounds of veggies. They were so successful they planned on taking the farm on the road to teach other farmers how to do the same.

But then the pandemic hit.

The farmers had to think outside the box to bring their produce to the community and that is how veggie bags were born.

“We got 20-year-olds who buy our packages all the way to, you know, 80-year-olds,” Moore said.

Christine Burns is one of 60 loyal customers. She loves the products so much that she posts about them on her social media account. She says as an entrepreneur who is always on the go, this concept has been a blessing.

“It's so lovely,” Burns said. “And honestly, it just made me look forward to Wednesdays that's drop-off day. I happen to pick up from a location in Spokane. It's super nice. I can just walk over there, pick up my veggies, take them home, and then treat myself to an amazing salad with farm-fresh veggies.”

The membership costs $900 for 20 weeks.

