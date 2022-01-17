Home collapse in Bellevue destroys couple's business, 30 years of memories

John and Barb Surdi have lived in their Bellevue home for more than 30 years. Monday, a landslide sent it crumbling under them.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — John and Barb Surdi have lived in their home for more than 30 years. Now they're trying to process how to move forward after a landslide and water main break sent their house crashing down.

“You ever have a dream and you think, ‘When I wake up this will all go away?’ I still feel like I haven’t woken up,” said John.

John was woken up to what he described as a river rushing down his driveway.

He got up and got into his truck to try and find the source of the water.

He was a few blocks away when he got a call from his neighbor that sent his world crashing down.

“One of our neighbors called me and said, ‘John are you okay?’ And I’m like 'Yeah, what’s going on?' He said, ‘Your house just fell down.’ And I just thought, 'Is this April Fools? How can this be happening?'” he explained.

The collapse at the house located on the 5000 block of 139th Place SE, which is southwest of Eastgate Park, was first reported around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

John’s wife Barb was asleep in their bed on the top floor of the home when she heard a boom.

“I flew out of the bed, and the dresser, the bed, everything, I guess the house collapsed,” Barb said.

She was thrown against the wall from the force of their home crumbling below her.

John meanwhile, knew his wife and their golden retriever, Marty, were trapped inside.

“It was like going up a mountain with a river running down the side, there were boulders everywhere and rocks and trees. I got up to our cul-de-sac and was screaming, ‘Barb, Barb.’ And she was inside, and she was screaming,” John said.

He climbed through a hole in the side of his house and found his wife and dog stuck on the top floor with nowhere to go.

“We’re on the top floor and we can’t get down because there wasn’t any staircase,” said Barb.

With the aid of Bellevue police, they got Barb and Marty down and out of the house to safety.

“We’re lucky to be alive, that is for sure,” Barb said.

While physically all right, the Surdi’s are now navigating how to move forward after losing everything.

“It’s not the house, It’s everything that’s in it. It’s the memories. Everything’s in it and they won’t let us back in. I need to get back into our house,” John explained.

John is worried about his business as well.

He owns a carpet cleaning company and his trucks and supplies were at the home when it collapsed.

“My two trucks, if you look at the video, they look like they’re totaled in the driveway. One sticking between the house and the other truck in the house. I’m basically out of business right now,” he told KING 5.

They are staying with their son while they figure out what to do next.